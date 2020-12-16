Increase in Covid cases in Leitrim and the region

Tonight Leitrim has reported less than five new cases of Covid-19. There are now nine active cases in the county over the past fortnight. Leitrim no longer has the lowest incidence level in the country, Clare and Cork are now at the bottom.

Donegal reports 53 new cases tonight and has 391 active cases. Donegal remains at the top of the incidence levels in the country.

Cavan has 25 new cases of Covid recorded today. It had 89 active cases and has the fifth highest incident rate in the country.

Sligo, Roscommon and Longford all recorded less than five new covid cases tonight.

The 5 day moving national average of cases is 339.

