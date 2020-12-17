Contracts signed for refurbishment of Old Royal Hotel Boyle

Minister for State at the Department of Health and local Fine Gael TD Frank Feighan has welcomed the announcement by Roscommon County Council that the contract for the refurbishment of the old Royal Hotel site in Boyle was formally signed in the Roscommon County Council Offices on December 16.

The refurbishment, which is funded by the Rural Regeneration Development Fund (RRDF) from the Department of Rural and Community Development and Roscommon County Council is due to commence in mid January 2021.

"I am delighted to see that all the roadblocks for this badly needed rural regeneration project have been cleared and that construction can start in early 2021. This is a good day for Boyle," Deputy Feighan stated.

Elliott Properties Limited have been awarded the contract. The works will see the former hotel redeveloped into a landing spcae for start up businsses and exhbitions. It will also develop a riverside promenade and civic space - transforming the entire heart of the town.

