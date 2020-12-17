Funeral deatails for man who died following accident outside Ballinamore

The funeral arrangements have been announced for the local man who died shortly after a single car crash outside of Ballinamore on Tuesday.

Patrick ‘Paddy’ Crossan, from Tully, Ballinamore, died following a single-vehicle crash on the R208 few miles outside of Ballinamore on on the morning of December 15.

Paddy will be greatly missed by his loving daughter Linda, son in law Michael (Killarney) his adored grandchildren Esme, Fiadh, and Lauren, brother Gerry, (Carrick on Shannon) sister Rita, (London) sister in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends

Removal from Smith's Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore, on Friday 18th December for Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery.

In line with current restrictions Paddy's Funeral will be private to family and close friends, and can be viewed live via webcam on http://churchtv.ie/ballinamore.html