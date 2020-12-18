What has the weather in store for us this Friday, December 18?
Heavy rain is on the way
Heavy rain in the west early today, Friday, December 18 will move eastwards across Connacht through the morning, followed by scattered showers and sunny spells in the afternoon. A breezy day with fresh and gusty southerly winds and highest afternoon temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.
TONIGHT
Blustery showers will continue tonight, heaviest and most frequent in the west. Drier further east with long clear spells developing. It will be a breezy night with fresh and gusty southerly winds, with lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.
