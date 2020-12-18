Deaths in Leitrim, Friday, December 18, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Seamus Kelly, The Diamond Bar, Tullaghan, Leitrim

Seamus Kelly, The Diamond Bar, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim, 16th December 2020, peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Non Covid Related. Beloved husband of Concepta and loving father to Deirdre, Ciaran, Alan and Colm, deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife, daughter, sons, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, his beloved and adoring grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Reposing privately at home (Diamond Bar) for family and close friends only please. Removal on Friday morning to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Tullaghan for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery, Kinlough. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation, Mater Hospital Dublin or the Irish Kidney Association c/o Donal Breslin Funeral Directors. Due to current Government and HSE restrictions the Funeral Mass is private to family and close friends only please. The Kelly family thank you for your expression of sympathy at this difficult time The Funeral Mass and Burial can be viewed live on Friday morning from 11am on Breslin's Funeral Directors & Funeral Home Facebook Page.



Patrick (Paddy) Crossan, Tully, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Kerry

Suddenly, following an accident. He will be greatly missed by his loving daughter Linda, son in law Michael (Killarney) his adored grandchildren Esme, Fiadh, and Lauren, brother Gerry, (Carrick-on-Shannon) sister Rita, (London) sister in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Removal from Smith's Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore, on Friday 18th December for Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery. In line with current restrictions Paddy's Funeral will be private to family and close friends, and can be viewed live via webcam on http://churchtv.ie/ballinamore.html

Tommy McPartlan, Corry, Drumkeerin, Leitrim

The death has occured of Tommy McPartlan, Corry, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Suddenly. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Lily, sons Kevin and Colm, daughters Caitriona and Sinéad, daughters in law Mary and Elizabeth, sons in law Martin and Peter, his dearest grandchildren Abbie, Adah, Elon, Ria, Callen, Molly, Becky and Leanne, sisters Mary and Noreen, brother Patrick, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends. Tommy is reposing at his late residence but due to Covid 19 restrictions and according to Government advice and with heartfelt regret, the house is strictly private to family only. Tommy's funeral cortege will leave his residence on Friday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St. Colmcille's Church, Newbridge for Funeral Mass at 12.00pm. Burial to follow in Drumkeerin Cemetery. Funeral Mass is restricted to 25 family members only. Funeral Mass can be viewed as follows: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgZ_2R2ra6WcLRzUVCGum8A/live

Hayden Gallagher, 13 Mountain View, West End, Bundoran, Donegal



Hayden Gallagher, 13 Mountain View, West End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal. 16th December 2020, suddenly aged 28 years. Loving father of Daniel and beloved son of Tracey and cherished brother to Rory, Rachel, Jamie, Jessica and Simon. Deeply regretted by his loving son, mother, brothers, sisters, grandparents Dessie and Rita Mulhern, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and all his many friends.

Reposing privately at home on Friday for family and close friends only please. Removal on Saturday morning, 19th Dec., at 9.20am walking to the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 10am. Removal afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd., Cavan for Cremation Service at 1pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Ozanam House Residential Home, Bundoran, c/o Donal Breslin Funeral Directors.

Due to current Government and HSE restrictions the Funeral Mass and Cremation is private to family and close friends only please. Hayden's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Saturday morning at 10am on magheneparish.ie.

Shane O'Brien, Mulleek Road, Belleek, Fermanagh



Shane O'Brien; Mulleek Road, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, BT93 2BX, 7th December 2020. Tragically in Pretoria, South Africa. Adored and only son of his heartbroken parents Tommy and Siobhan. Fondly remembered by his uncles, aunts, cousins and all his many friends and colleagues at home and throughout the world.

Shane's funeral cortege will proceed from the family home on Sunday at 12 noon via Belleek, Garrison, Belcoo, Bellanaleck, Derrylin to arrive at Lakelands Crematorium for 3pm celebration of his life. Due to Government regulations regarding Covid-19, the family home and cremation is to private to family and close friends. Those wishing to pay their respects to the family may do so as the cortege proceeds from his home to the crematorium whilst maintaining a 2 metre social distancing; please use face coverings at all times. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Directors, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, 07703210437 or 02868658239.

May they all Rest in Peace