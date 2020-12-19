Covid update: 5 deaths and 527 new confirmed cases nationally

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

As of midnight Friday 18th December, the HPSC has been notified of 527 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 78,776* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

271 are men / 255 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 37 years old

191 in Dublin, 54 in Cork, 44 in Donegal, 32 in Wexford, 27 in Kilkenny, and the remaining 179 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today 207 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 28 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, the Department of Health said: “The figures we are seeing across all key indicators of disease severity continue to give us strong reason for persistent, ongoing concern. As we head into a week with uniquely risky inter-household and inter-generational mixing, please remember to act responsibly. Start this weekend. It is never too late to cut down your contacts, cancel plans, or avoid a crowd.”

“Bear in mind that you may well be the link in a chain of transmission that ends with a vulnerable loved one catching this dangerous disease. Stop that chain of transmission now – limit your movements today.”