Gardai appeal after ropes cut on Boardwalk at Acres Lake

Gardaí in Leitrim are seeking the public’s assistance in relation to a criminal damage incident that occurred overnight, Thursday 17th December, on the Floating Walkway at Acres Lake, Drumshanbo.

A significant amount of marine rope, which acts as a safety rail at the location, was cut in a number of places.

As a result, the walkway was temporarily closed today whilst alternative safety measures were put in place.

Gardaí believe this incident happened between 9pm on Thursday, 17th December and 7.15am on Friday, 18th December.



Gardaí are appealing for anyone who has any information or who may have seen something to get in touch with them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station on 071 965 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.