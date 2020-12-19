Leitrim returns to bottom of the table on Covid figures

From tonight, Leitrim returns to the bottom of the Covid incidence table.

Less than five cases were reported in the county today. There have been 8 active cases in the county over the past fortnight. The incidence rate is 25.0.

Longford had no new cases of Covid reported today, but they remain mid table with 59 active cases over the past two weeks.

Roscommon recorded less than five cases today. Sligo reported five cases, and Cavan reported 13 cases.

Donegal remain at the top of the table with 44 new cases reported today. The county has 399 active cases over the past two weeks and an incidence rate of 250.6.

The 7 day national incidence rate is 63.7. The 5 day moving average is 469.

