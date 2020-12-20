Covid cases on the rise in the North West

Following tonight's , Covid cases are also in the rise in the North West.

Leitrim recorded less than five cases, with 8 cases active over the past fortnight the incidence rate is at 25.0.

Roscommon and Longford also recorded less than five cases , Roscommon has 25 cases active and Longford has 59 over two weeks.

Sligo has seen a big rise with 14 new cases recorded, bringing their incidence rate to 93.1 and their active cases to 61.

14 new cases were also recorded in Cavan, their incidence rate is 174.6 and their active cases to 133.

Donegal remains at the top of the chart for covid cases with 52new cases reported tonight bringing their incidence rate to 263.8 and 420 cases active over the past fortnight.

Also read: Covid update: 4 deaths and 764 new cases confirmed