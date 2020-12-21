A wet and cold start to Christmas week for the North West

Mostly cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle this morning. Becoming dry through the afternoon with some sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures of 5 to 7 in light to moderate northerlies backing northwesterly during the afternoon.

TONIGHT

Mostly dry with some clear spells tonight with just the risk of an isolated showers. Frost and some icy patches will develop as overnight temperatures fall to between minus 2 and plus 2 degrees. Some mist and fog will form in places as light and variable breezes fall calm at times.