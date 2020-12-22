The Tuesday weather forecast for December 22

Today, Tuesday, December 22 will start off mostly dry with frost and fog lingering in parts, however hazy sunny spells will develop especially in western parts where there will be an ongoing risk of an isolated showers. It will be a cold day with highs of just 1 to 5 degrees as light variable winds fall calm at times.

TONIGHT

After an early frost with lowest temperatures of minus 2 to plus 4 degrees, cloud will increase across the country with rain extending over south Munster and south Leinster. It will remain mostly dry elsewhere with mist and fog patches forming in light to moderate northerly winds, increasing fresh to strong at times on southern coasts.