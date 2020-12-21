€1m investment for six new social houses in Roscommon is a bright star at end of a difficult year says Senator Murphy

Fianna Fáil Senator, Eugene Murphy said the investment of €1m in the development of six new social houses in Elphin is a bright star at the end of a difficult year.

Roscommon County Council made the application and is being approved for four, 2-bedroom and two 3-bedroom homes on the Windmill Road in Elphin.

Senator Eugene Murphy who was informed of the development by Housing Minister Darragh O’ Brien said it is a significant development in a return to local authorities building houses in rural areas.

“This will greatly address a shortage of homes for people on the housing list in North Roscommon. It’s fantastic news and a return to the core values of the Fianna Fáil party in terms of the provision of Local Authority housing for local people in local areas. The Minister for Housing Darragh O’ Brien has indicated to me that he plans to visit Co Roscommon and adjoining counties early in the New Year and he is determined to ramp up small social housing developments,” said Senator Murphy.

The Fianna Fáil Senator praised Martin Lydon and the Housing Section of Roscommon County Council for “being on the ball by getting their application into the Department” and he noted that the Department had responded very quickly by approving the application.

“It’s great news for the North Roscommon and Elphin area- there is a huge shortage of two-bedroom houses in particular so this development will go some way towards addressing that shortage. Fianna Fáil is putting in place what it committed to in the Programme for Government and it’s a return to the core values of the party. This is a significant breakthrough and it’s a bright star at the end of what has been a very difficult year,” concluded Senator Murphy.