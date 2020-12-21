Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, December 21, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Sheila Regan (née Forkin), Lisserdrea, Boyle, Roscommon / Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon / Mayo



REGAN - (nee Forkin), (Lisserdrea, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and late of Derrinabrock, Cloontia, Ballymote, Co. Sligo). December 20th 2020 - (peacefully) surrounded by family and wonderful nursing care at Portiunculla Hospital, Ballinasloe. Sheila. Predeceased by her mother Kathleen and her sister Sinead. She will be very sadly missed by her loving family, sons Gordon and Brian, daughters Sinead and Rachel, their father Kevin, grandchildren Dillon, Nadine, James, Luke, Shay and Kate, brothers and sisters Kathleen, Ann, Betty, Mary, Sharon, Pat, Bernie, John, James and Michael, nephews, nieces cousins and a large circle of friends. Mass of The Resurrection Tuesday morning at 11am in St. Josephs Church, Boyle (Private to family and close friends, please) with burial afterwards in Carracastle Cemetery, Co. Mayo. Sheila's funeral mass will be livestreamed on Kilgarriff Funeral Directors Facebook page.

John Connell, Fardromin, Ballinamuck, Longford



John died on 19th December 2020 in Mullingar General Hospital, surrounded by his family. He is reunited with his beloved wife Maureen. John will be forever missed by his loving family, sons Eamon, Gerard, Dessie, Seamus, Noel and Nigel, daughters Sheila (Corrigan), Deidre (Harte), Ann (Regan) and Marie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his 22 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, sister Bridie Cloonan (England), brother-in-law Desmond Bohan, sister-in-law Bridie Connell, nephews, nieces, neighbours and his many good friends. John will repose in the family home in Fardromin for family only, due to Covid 19 government guidelines. Funeral cortege will leave his home on Tuesday 22nd at 11.45, arriving to St Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck, for funeral Mass at 12 o'clock, followed by burial in the New Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Alison Meehan, Rush, Dublin / Holycross, Tipperary / Drumshanbo, Leitrim



Meehan (Rush, Co. Dublin and late of Holycross, Tipperary and formerly of Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim) - Dec 19, 2020, (peacefully) after a long illness, Alison; sadly missed by her loving children Megan, Joe and Liam, megan's partner David, grandchildren Jamie and Louis, mother Fidelma, sisters Frances, Ann and Jane, brothers Paul and Fr. Dominic, extended family and friends. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral mass will take place for family and close friends. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

Trevor Johnathon Sproule, 40 Armada Cottages, Bundoran, Donegal / Cliffoney, Sligo

Trevor Johnathon Sproule, fondly known as Tito, 40 Armada Cottages, East End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal and Seaview Park, Cliffoney, Co. Sligo, suddenly 17th December 2020. Beloved son of Margaret Sproule, Seaview Park, Cliffoney, Co. Sligo. Deeply regretted by his loving mother, his partner Anna Murphy, his brothers Paul, Duncan and Owen, sisters Rachel and Gemma, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and all his relatives and friends.

Reposing privately for family and friends at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran. Removal from the Funeral Home on Monday morning to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 10am. Removal afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd, Cavan for Cremation Service at 1pm. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Monday morning on www.magheneparish.ie

Gemma Doherty, 1 Glenashaver Rd., Knockraven, Garrison, Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Gemma Doherty, 1 Glenashaver Rd., Knockraven, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh BT93 4AA, suddenly at her residence.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in Mary, Queen of Peace Church, Garrison followed by private cremation at 3.30pm in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Due to the present Covid regulations house, Mass and Crematorium are strictly private to family only. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so maintaining social distance as the remains leave the church at 2pm Monday proceeding through Garrison via Belcoo on route to Cavan.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Willowbridge School, Enniskillen c/o any family member or Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh, BT93 4BY. Messages of Condolence may be left on rip.ie.

Forever loved and sadly missed by her dear husband Kevin, her beloved children John, Michael, Catherine and Luke, her loving mother Rita, her dear brother Martin, half brothers Mark and Gary, half sisters Joy and Karen and the extended family.