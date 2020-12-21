Kayaker rescued from Lough Gill

Sligo Coast Guard recued a kayaker clinging to a kayak n Lough Gill on Sunday, December 20.

The alarm was raised after a member of the public who heard whistle blasts from the lake which sits in Sligo and Leitrim and alerted emergency services.

The Rescue 118 helicopter were tasked to carry out a search of the lake where a heat source was found on our FLIR (Forward Looking InfraRed) camera. This was identified as a kayaker who was clinging to an upturned kayak and was lifted from the lake.

