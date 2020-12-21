Covid cases in Leitrim revealed

Leitrim has recorded less than 5 new Covid-19 cases according to figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Executive (HSE) which are valid as of midnight on December 20.

The county has recorded just 9 cases in the last 14 days up to midnight on December 20.

This equates to a 28.1 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population, the lowest incidence rate in the country.

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today, incidence rate and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - 6 new cases with an incidence rate of 177.2 and 135 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - 44 new cases, an incidence rate of 273.9, the highest in the country, and 436 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Roscommon - 6 new cases, an incidence rate of 51.1 and 33 cases.

In Sligo there are 8 new cases, an incidence rate of 103.8 and 68 cases in total for the last 14 days.

In Longford there are no new cases recorded today giving it a 141.9 incidence rate and a total of 58 cases in the last fortnight.