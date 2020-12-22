Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, December 22, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Evelyn O'Connor, Drumlease and late of Shriff, Dromahair, Leitrim



O'Connor, Evelyn, December 21st 2020, peacefully at St. Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair and late of Drumlease and late of Shriff, Dromahair. Sadly missed by her nieces Mary (Brennan) Bridget (Ruttledge) Mary (Conlon) and Sadie (Foley) grandnieces Marie, Frances, Maria and Sarah, grandnephews, David, Tomas and Mark, nephew-in-law Tommy, extended family, friends and neighbours. Reposing at Fowley's Funeral Home, Dromahair. Removal on Wednesday, 23rd December 2020, to St. Patrick's Church, Dromahair for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Newtownmanor New Cemetery. In line with current restrictions the Funeral Mass will be private to family and friends. Mass can be viewed live via webcam on https://churchtv.ie/dromahair.html.

Fr James Patrick (JP) Bohan, St Patrick's Missionary Society, Kiltegan, Wicklow / Rooskey, Roscommon / Kilbeggan, Westmeath



Bohan, James Patrick (JP) SPS, (St Patrick’s Missionary Society, Kiltegan, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Roosky, Co. Roscommon, Kilbeggan, Co. Westmeath, Diocese of Eldoret (Kenya), Diocese of Nakuru (Kenya), December 20, 2020, in the Care Unit at St Patrick’s, Kiltegan, pre-deceased by his sisters Maureen (Traynor), Detta (Sheerin), Angie (Mlesk), and Patricia, by his brother Matty, by his sisters-in-law Eileen and Mary; sadly missed by his sister Helen (McLoughlin), by his brothers Micheál and Fr Benny SPS, by his sisters-in-law Joan and Helena, by his brother-in-law Michael McLoughlin, by his nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, his relatives and his Society family. Due to Government restrictions the Funeral will be private. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, December 23rd, at 12 noon followed by burial in the Society Cemetery. The Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-missionary-society

Sheila Regan (née Forkin), Lisserdrea, Boyle, Roscommon / Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon / Mayo



REGAN - (nee Forkin), (Lisserdrea, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and late of Derrinabrock, Cloontia, Ballymote, Co. Sligo). December 20th 2020 - (peacefully) surrounded by family and wonderful nursing care at Portiunculla Hospital, Ballinasloe. Sheila. Predeceased by her mother Kathleen and her sister Sinead. She will be very sadly missed by her loving family, sons Gordon and Brian, daughters Sinead and Rachel, their father Kevin, grandchildren Dillon, Nadine, James, Luke, Shay and Kate, brothers and sisters Kathleen, Ann, Betty, Mary, Sharon, Pat, Bernie, John, James and Michael, nephews, nieces cousins and a large circle of friends. Mass of The Resurrection Tuesday morning at 11am in St. Josephs Church, Boyle (Private to family and close friends, please) with burial afterwards in Carracastle Cemetery, Co. Mayo. Sheila's funeral mass will be livestreamed on Kilgarriff Funeral Directors Facebook page.

John Connell, Fardromin, Ballinamuck, Longford



John died on 19th December 2020 in Mullingar General Hospital, surrounded by his family. He is reunited with his beloved wife Maureen. John will be forever missed by his loving family, sons Eamon, Gerard, Dessie, Seamus, Noel and Nigel, daughters Sheila (Corrigan), Deidre (Harte), Ann (Regan) and Marie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his 22 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, sister Bridie Cloonan (England), brother-in-law Desmond Bohan, sister-in-law Bridie Connell, nephews, nieces, neighbours and his many good friends. John will repose in the family home in Fardromin for family only, due to Covid 19 government guidelines. Funeral cortege will leave his home on Tuesday 22nd at 11.45, arriving to St Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck, for funeral Mass at 12 o'clock, followed by burial in the New Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Alison Meehan, Rush, Dublin / Holycross, Tipperary / Drumshanbo, Leitrim



Meehan (Rush, Co. Dublin and late of Holycross, Tipperary and formerly of Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim) - Dec 19, 2020, (peacefully) after a long illness, Alison; sadly missed by her loving children Megan, Joe and Liam, megan's partner David, grandchildren Jamie and Louis, mother Fidelma, sisters Frances, Ann and Jane, brothers Paul and Fr. Dominic, extended family and friends. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral mass will take place for family and close friends. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

May they all Rest in Peace