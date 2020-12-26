Carrigallen Macra's annual Vehicle Run

Carrigallen Macra annual Vehicle Run is back for another year! This year's run will be in aid of North West STOP-Suicide Prevention - a charity which provides much needed services within our community and the North West Region. The run will take place on the 27th December, starting from Carrigallen Mart. If you plan on taking part, make sure to be there at 11am.

If you would like to donate however big or small to this very worthy cause, we have a gofundme link set up which is below and can also be found on our Facebook or Instagram pages. https://www.gofundme.com/ f/carrigallen-macra-in-aid- of-north-west-stop Also, if you are taking part in the run, you can purchase your ticket at: https://billetto.ie/e/ carrigallen-macra-annual- charity-vehicle-run-tickets- 500347 (tickets will be €20). If you have any queries in relation to the above please contact: Mark Donohoe 0868963058 or Martin Canning 0862511552.

• This event will be run in line with Covid Guidelines.

• All participants must remain within their vehicles.

• All vehicles must be insured and all drivers licensed to drive.

• Over 16’s only.