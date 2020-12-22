Man charged over cannabis and firearm seizure in Sligo and Leitrim
Gardaí have charged the man, aged in his 40s, who was arrested in relation to the seizure of suspected cannabis herb worth €360,000 and a shotgun during searches in Sligo and Leitrim on Sunday, 20th and Monday, 21st December 2020.
He appeared before a special sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon District Court today, 22nd December 2020 at 7pm.
