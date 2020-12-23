Deaths in Leitrim, Wednesday December 22, 2020

Mary Mooney, Sheegora, Boyle, Roscommon / Maynooth, Kildare



Mary Mooney, Sheegora, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Maynooth, Co. Kildare. December 22nd 2020. Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital, after a long illness bravely borne. She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her partner Brendan Coady, her brother Michael (Maynooth), Brendan’s children Tara, Carol, Alan, Amanda, Luke, and Aaron, sister-in-law, nieces, cousins, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Mary’s family acknowledge that people would like to offer their condolences. Please use the online condolence section below to do so. The family appreciate your support and sympathy at this time. Thank you. Further enquiries to Mahon & O’Dowd Funeral Directors, Boyle and Gurteen – 071-9196495.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Breda (Brigid) Molloy (née Guckian), 11 Collins Park, Rathvilly, Carlow / Mohill, Leitrim



Breda (Brigid) Molloy (née Guckian), 11 Collins Park and Ricketstown, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow and formerly of Mohill, Co. Leitrim – 21st December 2020 peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny after a long illness bravely borne; Beloved wife of the late Patsy; Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, Sarah, Noel, Trish, Pat and Joe, sisters Maisie, Josie and Nancy, sister-in-law Phyllis, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and many wonderful neighbours and friends.

In line with Government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings a private Funeral for family and close friends will take place. Funeral arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly on Wednesday for 2.30 o’c Requiem Mass (max 25 people in Church) with burial afterwards in Rathvilly Cemetery. Breda’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live by logging on to the following link www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam.

Sean Cassidy, St. Patrick`s Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Chapelizod, Dublin



Sean Cassidy, St.Patrick’s Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim and formerly Chapelizod, Dublin. 20th December 2020 (suddenly) at his residence. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving brothers Colm, Brian and Seamus, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Sean’s Funeral cortege will leave St.Patrick’s Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon on Thursday morning the 24th at 10.20am to arrive at St.Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon for Mass of Christian Burial at 11 o’clock followed by burial afterwards in Palmerstown Cemetery Dublin. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the link below

http://churchtv.ie/carrickonshannon.html

Due to current HSE guidelines Seamus’ Funeral Mass and burial will be private to family. Church limit is a maximum of 25 people. You may leave a message on the online Condolence link below. The family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this time.

Mary Bridget (Cissie) McGuire Cashelard, Ballyshannon, Donegal



Ozanam House Bundoran and formerly from Cashelard. Peacefully at Sligo University hospital in her 100th year. Non covid related. Reposing at John McGee & Sons funeral home from 4pm to 8pm today. Removal on Thursday to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for 11am funeral mass. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's cemetery Cashelard. Family Flowers only donations in lieu to Ozanam House c/o Darren McGee. Due to government guidelines and covid-19 restrictions the wake and funeral mass are private to family and close friends only. All enquiries to Darren McGee on 0868983701

Evelyn O'Connor, Drumlease and late of Shriff, Dromahair, Leitrim

O'Connor, Evelyn, December 21st 2020, peacefully at St. Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair and late of Drumlease and late of Shriff, Dromahair. Sadly missed by her nieces Mary (Brennan) Bridget (Ruttledge) Mary (Conlon) and Sadie (Foley) grandnieces Marie, Frances, Maria and Sarah, grandnephews, David, Tomas and Mark, nephew-in-law Tommy, extended family, friends and neighbours. Reposing at Fowley's Funeral Home, Dromahair. Removal on Wednesday, 23rd December 2020, to St. Patrick's Church, Dromahair for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Newtownmanor New Cemetery. In line with current restrictions the Funeral Mass will be private to family and friends. Mass can be viewed live via webcam on https://churchtv.ie/dromahair.html.



Fr James Patrick (JP) Bohan, St Patrick's Missionary Society, Kiltegan, Wicklow / Rooskey, Roscommon / Kilbeggan, Westmeath

Bohan, James Patrick (JP) SPS, (St Patrick’s Missionary Society, Kiltegan, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Roosky, Co. Roscommon, Kilbeggan, Co. Westmeath, Diocese of Eldoret (Kenya), Diocese of Nakuru (Kenya), December 20, 2020, in the Care Unit at St Patrick’s, Kiltegan, pre-deceased by his sisters Maureen (Traynor), Detta (Sheerin), Angie (Mlesk), and Patricia, by his brother Matty, by his sisters-in-law Eileen and Mary; sadly missed by his sister Helen (McLoughlin), by his brothers Micheál and Fr Benny SPS, by his sisters-in-law Joan and Helena, by his brother-in-law Michael McLoughlin, by his nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, his relatives and his Society family. Due to Government restrictions the Funeral will be private. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, December 23rd, at 12 noon followed by burial in the Society Cemetery. The Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-missionary-society

Alison Meehan, Rush, Dublin / Holycross, Tipperary / Drumshanbo, Leitrim

Meehan (Rush, Co. Dublin and late of Holycross, Tipperary and formerly of Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim) - Dec 19, 2020, (peacefully) after a long illness, Alison; sadly missed by her loving children Megan, Joe and Liam, megan's partner David, grandchildren Jamie and Louis, mother Fidelma, sisters Frances, Ann and Jane, brothers Paul and Fr. Dominic, extended family and friends. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral mass will take place for family and close friends. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

May they all Rest in Peace