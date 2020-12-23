Christmas period PUP arrangements revealed

Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys has announced that measures that she has put in place to ensure that those who require PUP income support will, provided they are eligible, receive this as quickly as possible.



Minister Humphreys informed today’s Cabinet meeting of the measures that she has put in place to ensure that those who require PUP income support will, provided they are eligible, receive this as quickly as possible.

Minister Humphreys confirmed that the Pandemic Unemployment Payment will be processed for people who apply for the payment throughout the Christmas period.



In essence, anybody who applies for PUP online via MyWelfare.ie anytime up to and including Christmas Eve will receive that payment within a week of their application.

A person who makes a new application for PUP in the period from the 18th December up to and including close of business today the 22nd will receive their payment on the 24th of December.

A person who makes a new application for PUP by close of business on Wednesday 23rd December will receive payment on Wednesday 30th December.

A person who makes a new application for PUP by close of business on Thursday 24th December will receive a payment on Thursday 31st December.

A person who makes a new application for PUP on any date from the 25th to close of business on 31st of December will be paid on the normal PUP payment date of Tuesday the 5th of January.



Most employees are paid in arrears and any employee who is laid off work this week should receive their wages or a portion of them in the normal way this week or next (depending on their normal pay arrangements with their employer).

These arrangements are specifically for new PUP applicants over the Christmas period. Those already in receipt of PUP will not receive a payment next week as they received a double week payment today.



Minister Humphreys commented: “My priority is to ensure that the businesses and workers impacted by these new restrictions are supported.

“I want to assure all workers that the Pandemic Unemployment Payment remains open for applications and will be available to assist people who lose their job in the coming days.

She added: “These are not easy decisions but people’s health is the key priority and the measures being taken by Government are essential to protect lives and keep people safe.

“This will be a Christmas like no other and we all need to take personal responsibility for our behaviour. Make no mistake - your actions over the next few days will make a difference. We cannot sacrifice all the hard work of the last nine months or put the lives of our loved ones at risk just as vaccines are about to arrive.

“The best Christmas gift that we can give to our family, friends and especially our frontline workers this year is a safe Christmas.”

The Department say that applications for PUP should be made online via www.MyWelfare.ie to ensure payment is made as quickly as possible.

Also read: No new cases in Leitrim as Covid rages nationally