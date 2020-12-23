Top 20 world ranking for new Leitrim Whiskey
Pat and Denise Rigney, founders of The Shed Distillery, Drumshanbo celebrated the announcement that Drumshanbo Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey has been named one of the top 20 whiskeys in the world on Whiskey Advocates’ Prestigious 2020 list. The Shed Distillery, home of Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin, was founded on Winter Solstice (December 21) 2014, six years ago and now employs 50 people
Picture: Brian Duignan
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on