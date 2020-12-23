Man arrested in border region as part of anti-terrorism investigation
A man arrested in the border region as part of an anti-terrorism investigation has been released.
The 66-year-old was arrested by the PSNI in the Newtownbutler area of Fermanagh yesterday, December 21.
A spokesperson for the PSNI said a property was searched by officers investigating violent dissident activity.
The man arrested was questioned by Police before being released last night.
The PSNI says the investigation is continuing.
