Man arrested in border region as part of anti-terrorism investigation

A man arrested in the border region as part of an anti-terrorism investigation has been released.

The 66-year-old was arrested by the PSNI in the Newtownbutler area of Fermanagh yesterday, December 21.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said a property was searched by officers investigating violent dissident activity.

The man arrested was questioned by Police before being released last night.

The PSNI says the investigation is continuing.

