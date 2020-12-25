Leitrim County Council’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020

Christmas is almost upon us and it is encouraging to see many businesses across Leitrim previously closed during the Level 5 restrictions back open. People are spending money and supporting local businesses and jobs.

Despite the Christmas trade, 2020 has been a very difficult year for many businesses in the county. Leitrim County Council has provided a range of supports to businesses to help them stay afloat through restrictions and reduced trade.

We have provided almost €4,124,966 to 470 businesses in Business Restart grants; our Local Enterprise Office has seen a significant uptake in business continuity and trading online vouchers which support and help businesses develop an online presence.



The local authority has given a commercial rates waiver to eligible businesses, including the vast majority of SMEs, for the 9 months since the pandemic took hold, supported by a €900 million special funding allocation from Government.

Through the #LocalforLocal campaign the Leitrim Local Enterprise Office has actively encouraged shoppers to support local business and service providers at this time of year.



Financial assistance is one side of our business support. Enabling trade in a safe and responsible environment is another. We’ve worked with local communities so that citizens feel comfortable and safe going about their business in our towns and villages.

We have three areas of focus:

- providing safer public spaces for business and communities;

- advised and supported businesses to develop click-and-collect options for their business enabling trade through the restrictions;

- activation measures to help keep people safe, such as collaboration with the arts sector to enliven public areas.

Examples of some of the projects enabled include:

- Ballinamore: seating, fencing and town painting;

- Drumshanbo: Enhancement to riverside walk and provision of town seating;

- Carrick-on-Shannon: Support to Leitrim Arts to run outdoor events in the Market Yard;

- Manorhamilton: Creation of a website to support local business, tourism, and heritage.



The already strong relationship with our businesses has been deepened on the back of strong cooperation from them to ensure appropriate communications and public signage on adherence to public health guidelines.

The New Year will, bring many of the same challenges for businesses that they have faced throughout 2020.

The first quarter of any year is often challenging for businesses. Local tourism will be important during the first part of 2021.

Leitrim County Council is working with the sector to identify and utilise opportunities for collaboration, including promotion of destinations to attract domestic tourism.



We will actively promote the county through a variety of means including social media, radio, newspaper and digital marketing throughout 2021 and also on our new tourism website www.enjoyleitrim.com

The Council will continue to support the trade partners in 2021 and hopefully, subject to government guidelines, some festivals and events will return in the new year.

Enabling people to enjoy the arts in a safe way is also important. To this end we will continue to work with the creative community to see how the arts can be enjoyed by all our citizens.

Whilst the economy will continue to need support, the same is true for our citizens and communities. At the end of March, we established a Leitrim Community Call Forum with stakeholders from across the public, community and voluntary sectors.

Since then, we have provided a helpline to co-ordinate a response to those in need of social or practical supports because of their circumstances during the pandemic.



This has included the delivery of food, groceries and medicines and other services to those who have needed them.

Through collaboration with organisations such as Rossinver Calling, Leitrim Calling and ALONE we have provided support for those experiencing isolation because of the pandemic.



Our helpline remains open seven days per week, 8am to 8pm, to those who need help, those who know someone who needs help, or those who want to volunteer and provide help.

The Leitrim Community Call Helpline can be contacted at: 1800 852 389

This new service is being provided alongside initiatives that are offering people ways to relax, learn or be creative amidst the current challenges.

Information on these initiatives can be found on our website and on our social media accounts. Some of the initiatives delivered since March include; over 3,000 ‘Wellbeing Packs’ delivered to older people in our communities, supported the Mummers project which brought dance and music to many households, 300 rechargeable torches delivered to vulnerable persons, 2,000 ‘Message of Hope’ Christmas cards given to older people, Gift Packs created and delivered to the residents of Care Homes across Leitrim.



During the pandemic the Council’s staff had to adapt to new ways of working whilst continuing to provide the wide range of services to the citizens without interruption e.g. Housing maintenance and other housing services, road maintenance, motor tax, planning services.

Our Library service is one example where we’ve had to adapt and be innovative. This year, as restrictions led to the closure of our library buildings for parts of the year, we quickly adapted our service delivery to promote the wide range of online services available to library members.



We assisted users in terms of accessing these services which include audio books, online newspapers, magazines and e-learning courses which are available free of charge to library members.

This saw a threefold increase in the number of e-books issued in 2020 over the number issued last year.

The number of users accessing e-books more than doubled. We have developed and uploaded online streaming of ‘story-time’ , art & craft activities for children and have hosted online book clubs and reading group discussions for adults.

Our ‘Contact and Collect’ service has proved very popular with library users and where possible we have offered a limited ‘Browse and Borrow’ service in some branches.



Central to Leitrim County Council’s work this year have been our elected members. They have worked hard with staff and different sectors such as the business community and the community and voluntary sector to produce solutions and supports for the times we’re in.

Like all staff in the council, they too have had to adapt their work practices to keep the show on the road and they have embraced technological change by using online meeting software to participate in Council, Municipal District or Committee meetings.



2021 will undoubtedly bring many challenges to the communities and businesses of County Leitrim, but it will also bring new opportunities for the Council to work with businesses, organisations and communities to find new ways to protect our citizens and local economy, as we strive to make Leitrim the best place that it can be.