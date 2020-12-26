'Outrageous behaviour' as woman struck brother-in-law at wake

A woman who struck her brother-in-law at her father-in-law's wake was told by Judge Kevin Kilrane that her behaviour on the night in question was “absolutely disgraceful.”

He said the defendant initiated a serious argument “in a most inappropriate way and on a most inappropriate occasion.”

Appearing before Carrick-on-Shannon District Court last week was Mary O'Brien, Cornamuckla, Carrigallen PO, Co Leitrim charged with assaulting her brother-in-law Padraig O'Brien at that location on June 2, 2019.

Padraig O'Brien told the court that his father Tommy O'Brien had passed away and he was being waked in the house on June 2, 2019.

He said Marie Gaffney (his sister), Cait Sheridan (his partner) and Eithne McLoughlin (his cousin) were in the kitchen talking when at about 8pm Mary O'Brien came in and began abusing them.

He heard the racket and said Mary O'Brien's voice was extremely loud and her language was choice. He described it as “industrial language.”

He said he went and opened the back door and asked her to leave the house five or six times. He said she told him he wouldn't 'effin' tell her what to do. Mr O'Brien said her language was “despicable in the surroundings.”

He said he didn't raise his voice to her but she insisted she wanted an apology. She raised her fist and gave him a bang to the face.

Mr O'Brien said he was shocked and sore but he didn't react. He said he walked down to the 'wake' room where his brother Thomas was and whispered to him to come up to the kitchen as his wife “was after kicking off.”

He said Thomas came up and after five or ten minutes he got her out and she slammed the back door off the hinges.

Mr O'Brien said it was supposed to be a celebration of his father's life and to be assaulted just 12 hours after he had passed away had spoiled his memories of it.

Breffni Gordon BL, instructed by Mary McAveety, solicitor, put it to him that a family dispute had been bubbling for some time and that a solicitor's letter had been sent to Mary O'Brien in August 2019 by the three prosecution witnesses.

He said his client would accept there were words in the kitchen that night but there was no assault. Mr Gordon put it to Mr O'Brien that he had made up the allegation of assault to injure Mary O'Brien and to “put her reputation in the shredder.” Padraig O'Brien denied this and said there were many other people there that night.

Cait Sheridan said Marie and Eithne were telling her a story when Mary O'Brien walked in and stayed for a couple of seconds and seemed to be listening to the story.

She said Mary O'Brien then “launched out of nowhere” and started cursing about Padraig and told her 'I'm going to f***ing tell you this, that and the other about him.'

She said Mary then turned to Eithne and said, 'Would you like it if your children weren't invited to a party?'

Ms Sheridan said she just ran away into the other room because she was afraid of Mary O'Brien. She said she could hear her continue to scream and roar and use bad language for about five more minutes.

Padraig then walked through the living room where Cait was and said Mary was after hitting him and he went down to the room to get Thomas.

Ms Sheridan said she was not in the kitchen at the time and did not see an assault.

Marie Gaffney said she was in the kitchen with her cousin Eithne and Cait Sheridan. They were reminiscing about a party she (Marie) had attended with her father in Kildare. Mary O'Brien thought they were talking about another occasion.

She said Mary spoke to Eithne and Cait and they got up and ran from the room. She then turned to Marie who was typing up the mass leaflet and said something about neighbours she didn't want at the wake or there'd be consequences and she'd get up on the altar at the funeral and tell everyone about what type of family they (the O'Briens) are. She said she told Mary she was not talking to her about anything and ignored her.

Her brother Padraig then came down into the kitchen and opened the door and asked her numerous times to leave, that it was neither the time or the place for it. She said she wouldn't and was cursing about the family and using profanities.

Ms Gaffney said Mary O'Brien was incensed and pointing her finger at Padraig and then she reached out and smacked him across the cheek.

She said he walked out and a minute later her other brother Thomas came up and tried to talk to Mary and cajole her to go home but she wouldn't go.

Mr Gordon put it to Ms Gaffney that her comment about Mary O'Brien going to go up on the altar was not in her statement and was just “blurted out today to make her look unpleasant in the eyes of the court.” She denied this.

Ms Gaffney said there is an ongoing issue between Mary O'Brien and the neighbours and it has created a lot of friction in their family.

Garda Hugh Brady read out a cautioned statement taken from Mary O'Brien at Ballinamore Garda Station on November 25, 2019.

She said in her statement she was at her father-in-law's wake and was going through the kitchen when she heard her husband's cousin talking about beautiful memories of her father. She became upset about it because her children were not invited to their granddad's 90th birthday party.

She decided to say her piece on it, saying 'well now isn't that just lovely, unfortunately our children will not have the same memories.'

Eithne and Cait left the room. She said to Cait, 'You're the third girlfriend for Padraig to be f***ing up in that house and you won't be the last.'

Padraig then came into the kitchen and said what's going on. She stood up and said 'I'll tell you what's going on, I want an apology from Marie for not inviting her lovely brother and our children to granddad's birthday.' She said Padraig told her to get out. She said, 'I'll go when I'm good and ready.'

Padraig went to get Thomas and he said to her, 'Mary you're not going to get an apology, they haven't done it up to now and they're not going to do it now.'

She said she left shortly afterwards and did not assault or hit anyone.

In her direct evidence, Mary O'Brien told the court she thought she was going to be interviewed at Ballinamore Garda Station about a conversation between her and Padraig O'Brien on August 21 and she was surprised and shocked to be asked about events on June 2.

She said she had received a solicitor's letter but did not respond to it as she and her husband felt there were no truths in it and “it was all a load of nonsense.”

She said she heard Eithne say about the lovely memories they had of her father. Mary O'Brien said she sat in at the table and said 'Well isn't that just lovely Eithne, the lovely memories your children have of their grandfather.'

She said that unfortunately her children did not have the same loving memories.

She said Marie held a 90th birthday for her father in January 2018 and invited 60 people but not her “lovely brother Thomas, me his wife, and three adored grandchildren who he loved dearly.”

She demanded an apology from Marie for not being invited to the party. Marie said nothing to her and kept working on the computer.

Cait and Eithne got up and went into the living room. Two minutes later Padraig O'Brien came into the kitchen area and said what's going on.

She replied to him, 'I'll tell you what's going on, I'm looking for an apology from Marie' for not inviting them to the party.

Padraig told her to leave but she said she wouldn't until she got an apology. He went down to Thomas and he came up and said Mary you'll not get an apology, go on ahead and make the sandwiches like you'd intended to do in your own house. She said she came back at 10pm and at no time did Padraig or anyone mention an assault to her.

In response to Mr Gordon, she stated four times that an assault did not happen.

Inspector Mick Collins, prosecuting, asked her if she felt it was the appropriate place to seek an apology.

She said she doesn't meet Marie as they live in different places and had no other opportunity until then.

She denied there was any shouting and said she does not use expletives or bad language.

Insp Collins put it to her about hitting Padraig O'Brien and she said she never hit anyone in her life and it never happened and she accused them of bringing “a false allegation three months later because they were clutching at straws.”

Judge Kilrane, after hearing the evidence said there was huge conflict on the night and while there was a conflict on the issue of assault, there was no other conflict in respect of what else happened. He said the three ladies were talking about the deceased as people do at a wake which is part and parcel of grieving, recalling good memories of the deceased.

It was suggested this was a conversation calculated to upset Mary O'Brien. He said she wasn't even there at the start and was walking through the kitchen and she heard this conversation and decided she was going to effectively have a row with the other three ladies.

“It's clear a serious argument was initiated by the defendant in a most inappropriate way and on a most inappropriate occasion,” Judge Kilrane said.

He described her choosing to have a row on that occasion as “absolutely disgraceful.”

He said the three ladies weren't interfering with her in any way and she wasn't even in their company when the conversation began.

“She arrived in and overheard it and launched into this tirade,” he said. From there, he added, the matter went from bad to worse.

Judge Kilrane commended two of the ladies for wisely absenting themselves and for the other who remained on the computer to not reply to her. He said this was the proper and correct way to behave given Mary O'Brien was so animated and agitated.

He said that in her own statement and by her own admission she went out to cause trouble by making that comment to Cait Sheridan.

He asked what type of filthy language was that to use with the deceased in the house. He questioned if she was out of her mind with anger or ill temper.

“To say it was disgraceful behaviour and language is an understatement. She should be ashamed of herself,” he said.

He noted that she said in the witness box she doesn't use filthy language but then in her statement she said exactly that and “referred in most derogatory terms to Padraig O'Brien and to his partner.”

Judge Kilrane said it was “horrible type of talk” and said “vitriol was flying in all directions.”

He said Mr O'Brien heard the foul language, went into the room and quite properly asked her to leave. He told her it wasn't the time or place to have such a conversation but she said she wasn't leaving.

The Judge found that “in a fit of uncontrollable temper” she did assault Mr O'Brien.

Judge Kilrane described Padraig O'Brien and the entire O'Brien family as “very decent, upright people.”

He said the solicitor's letter accusing her of assaulting Padraig O'Brien surely required a response from her.

He said it wasn't a normal response to receive a solicitor's letter and think such a letter was ridiculous and not bother responding to it.

“You would go to your own solicitor immediately and put your side of the case but she didn't do that,” he noted and said he found the facts to be clearly proved.

The court heard she has no previous convictions.

Judge Kilrane said Mary O'Brien is a 50-year-old lady who has serious difficulties with the O'Brien family despite the fact she's married to Mr Thomas O'Brien.

He said he didn't want to make a bad situation worse and he was prepared to leave her without a conviction if she got back in the witness box and gave an apology to all present for the abuse she gave them, give an undertaking not to interfere with any of the parties, and pay a sum of €300 to a charity nominated by the O'Brien family. He said if she did, he would strike out the proceedings, if not, he would convict and fine her €400.

Mary O'Brien returned to the witness box and said it might not have been the best forum for complaining about not having been invited to granddad's 90th birthday.

Judge Kilrane told her that wouldn't do and the type of apology he required was “a complete unequivocal apology for her behaviour in the house that night” to all parties.

He said he was not expecting her to grovel but to give an honest apology that she realised her behaviour was outrageous that night.

Mary O'Brien apologised to Cait Sheridan for saying what she did and she apologised to Marie Gaffney for asking for an apology for not having been invited to the birthday party.

She said she wasn't quite sure what she was apologising to Padraig O'Brien for. Judge Kilrane said, “For your behaviour on the night in question.” She then apologised to Mr O'Brien for her behaviour that night.

She also gave an undertaking to the court to not interfere with the family and act appropriately and lawfully towards them and not do anything that would be contrary to Section 6 of the public order act or that would lead to a breach of the peace.

The €300 was directed to be paid to the Simon Community.

Noting the undertaking given, Judge Kilrane struck out the proceedings.