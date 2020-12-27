Man’s defiance to the laws of the State won’t be tolerated says Judge

A Scottish man who was found to be driving without insurance while already disqualified was warned about his attitude to the laws of the State when he appeared before Carrick-on- Shannon District Court last week.

Garda Padraig Leydon said that on November 19, 2019 at 2.45pm he stopped Andrew Leisk, 19 Cois Cille, Ballyfarnon, Co Roscommon, at Gubbarudda, Arigna, Co Roscommon and demanded production of his insurance and driver's licence to which he replied, 'Sure you know I don't have any'. Mr Leisk's vehicle was seized.

Mr Leisk, representing himself in court, said he was not stopped by the garda patrol car. He was out of his car and it was locked.

Garda Leydon said Mr Leisk saw the patrol car coming towards him and reversed at speed into a forestry road and he drove in after him.

Sgt Michael Gallagher asked Mr Leisk if he accepted the garda's evidence or if he thought the garda was telling lies.

Mr Leisk replied that he was contesting certain facts of the case and his belief was some of them were “up for debate.”

The court heard the defendant has a number of previous convictions.

At Ballaghaderreen District Court on September 14, 2018 he was disqualified from driving for four years for no insurance and sentenced to two months in prison for giving a false name and address.

At Tuam District Court on July 12, 2016 he was disqualified from driving for four years for no insurance and also convicted of having an imitation disc and a defective vehicle. He also had convictions from Galway District Court dating back to 2007.

Judge Kevin Kilrane advised Mr Leisk to seek the advice of a solicitor and assigned Martin Burke to the case.

Following a short adjournment, Mr Burke told Judge Kilrane the defendant is 48-years-old and originally from Scotland.

He lives alone in Ballyfarnon and has a passion for dogs, spending many hours walking them on the hills in the Arigna and Ballyfarnon areas.

Mr Leisk doesn't work at the moment but is involved in local community matters in the Ballyfarnon area.

Judge Kilrane asked Mr Leisk about his attitude and his willingness or unwillingness to obey the laws of this State.

He accepted he was wrong and was willing to abide by the court's decision.

Mr Burke asked the Judge to consider an order for community service, however, Judge Kilrane said the defendant's attitude is such that he didn't think any employer would wish to entertain the man.

He said Mr Leisk has displayed an attitude that he won't obey any rules.

He said he had a concern about his general attitude and his approach.

“His lackadaisical attitude to the laws of the State is bordering on defiance and that will not be tolerated,” the judge said.

He convicted and sentenced him to five months in prison, suspended for two years on the condition he not be convicted of any road traffic related matter during that time. He also disqualified him from driving for six years.