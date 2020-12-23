Sligo winner transforms €0.25 Lotto punt into €8,250

A punter in County Sligo has bagged an early Christmas present after a Lotto bet worth only €0.25 overcame massive odds and landed a stunning amount of cash.

The anonymous punter placed the tiny bet via their BoyleSports account for Tuesday evening’s main EuroMillions draw, picking out four numbers to land at massive odds of 33,000/1.

The customer chose numbers 2, 10, 16 and 50 all to drop from the machine and in the blink of an eye, all four numbers had rolled out.

The incredible run of luck allowed them to log back in to see their account boosted by a staggering €8,250.25.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “We send huge congratulations to our Sligo customer who made light work of 33,000/1 odds for four numbers just in time for Christmas. A bit of loose change has really gone a long way so hats off to them for dreaming big.”