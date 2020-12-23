Latest figures for Covid-19 cases in Leitrim revealed

Leitrim has recorded less than 5 new Covid-19 cases according to figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Executive (HSE) which are valid as of midnight on December 22.

The county has recorded 11 cases in the last 14 days up to midnight on December 22.

This equates to a 34.3 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population, the lowest incidence rate in the country.

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today, incidence rate and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - 13 new cases with an incidence rate of 191.7 and 146 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - 68 new cases, an incidence rate of 317.9, the highest in the country, and 506 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Roscommon - less than 5 new cases, an incidence rate of 54.2 and 35 cases.

In Sligo there are 9 new cases, an incidence rate of 123.4 and 161 cases in total for the last 14 days.

In Longford there are less then 5 new cases recorded today giving it a 144.3 incidence rate and a total of 59 cases in the last fortnight.