Leitrim deaths - Thursday, December 24, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Mary (May) McCaughey (née Denning), Farrangarve, Arva, Cavan



Mary (May) McCaughey (nee Denning) Farrangarve, Arva, Co. Cavan and formerly of Billis Virginia. 23rd December 2020 in Cavan General Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Francis J. McCaughey, parents Michael and Annie Denning, Dessie and sister-in-law Maura. Sadly missed by her daughter Fidelma (Leech), son Francis, son-in-law Graeme and grandson Alan, brothers Michael, Sean and Brendan, sisters-in-law Ann and Kathleen, nephews and nieces, Fiona, Ronan, Dara and Claire. Bernadette, John, Damien and Paul, Raymond and Garry relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home today, Thursday, 24th December, from 5pm to 8pm. Removal from Lakelands Funeral Home on Saturday, 26th December, at 11.15am to arrive at Sacred Heart Church, Arva for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Coronea Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, Funeral Service will be restricted to family members only.

John McPherson, Plunkett Ave., Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of John MacPherson,13 Plunkett Ave, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, on the 23rd of December 2020, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of St. Vincent's University Hospital, Dublin.Predeceased by his sister Dorry and brother Paul. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Jean, his children Martin, Joanne and Shane,daughter in law Finola and partners Jerry and Queli, his adored grandchildren Conor, Noah, Ryan, Lily, Logan and Julianna, his sisters Kay, Josephine, Maureen and Philomena, brothers-in-law, niece and nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. John's funeral cortège will leave his house on Saturday morning, 26th of December, to arrive to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in Aughanagh Cemetery, Ballinafad, Co. Sligo. Please note that John's funeral Mass can be viewed live via webcam on www.boyleparish.ie Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Liver Transplant Unit, St Vincent's University Hospital c/o Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors Boyle and Ballinameen.

Mary Mooney, Sheegora, Boyle, Roscommon / Moone, Kildare



Mary Mooney, Sheegora, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Maynooth, Co. Kildare, December 22nd 2020. Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital, after a long illness bravely borne. Mary will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her partner Brendan Coady, her brother Michael (Maynooth), Brendan’s children Tara, Carol, Alan, Amanda, Luke, and Aaron, sister-in-law, nieces, cousins, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Removal from Mahon’s Funeral Home on Thursday (December 24th) to St. Joseph's Parish Church, Boyle, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Cremation will take place in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin, on Sunday, December 27th, at 2.30pm. Due to current Government Guidelines, Mary’s Funeral Mass and Cremation will take place privately. Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.boyleparish.ie.

Michael Fox, Aughnaha, Glenaniff, Rossinver, Leitrim



Michael Fox, London, and late of Aughnaha, Glenaniff, Rossinver, Co.Leitrim. Peacefully in London. Predeceased by his parents and his sisters Margaret and Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his brothers Benny (Manorhamilton), Frank (Glenaniff), sisters Mary Nolan (Manorhamilton), and Marian Connaire (Drumkeeran), sister in law Marie, brother in law Gerry, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 2pm in St Aiden's Church, Ballaghmeehan, with burial afterwards in Rossinver New Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to North West Hospice, Sligo. Due to current restrictions, Funeral Mass and burial will be private to family only please.

Paddy McGarry, Gortletteragh, Leitrim / Mohill, Leitrim



Paddy McGarry, formerly Gortletteragh and Mohill died on 23rd December, peacefully in Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his mother Rosie and sisters Esther and Rosaline. Deeply regretted by his sisters Noeleen and Teresa and his brothers Sean, Harry, Noel, Aidan, Michael, Paul and Ronnie, nieces and nephews and friends. Due to current government guidelines a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Monday the 28th of December in St. Patrick's Church, Mohill at 12 noon with burial afterwards in adjoining Mohill New Cemetery. Social distancing must be adhered to and no physical contact allowed. Please note that Paddy’s Funeral Mass will be broadcast and can be viewed live on Monday at 12 noon on www.churchtv.ie/mohill

Anthony (Tony) Weyman, Shass, Dowra, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Weyman, Shass, Dowra, Co. Leitrim peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted by his son Neil, Neil's partner Julie, Brothers Brian and Phillip, brother-in-law Brian and his wife Shirley. A prayer service will be held in Keegans Funeral home, Dowra on Thursday 24th December at 10am. This can be viewed live at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgZ_2R2ra6WcLRzUVCGum8A/Live Due to current restrictions the service and cremation will be private to close family and friends.

Sean Cassidy, St. Patrick`s Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Chapelizod, Dublin



Sean Cassidy, St.Patrick’s Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim and formerly Chapelizod, Dublin. 20th December 2020 (suddenly) at his residence. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving brothers Colm, Brian and Seamus, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Sean’s Funeral cortege will leave St.Patrick’s Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon on Thursday morning the 24th at 10.20am to arrive at St.Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon for Mass of Christian Burial at 11 o’clock followed by burial afterwards in Palmerstown Cemetery Dublin. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on http://churchtv.ie/carrickonshannon.html Due to current HSE guidelines Seamus’ Funeral Mass and burial will be private to family. Church limit is a maximum of 25 people.

Alison Meehan, Rush, Dublin / Holycross, Tipperary / Drumshanbo, Leitrim

Meehan (Rush, Co. Dublin and late of Holycross, Tipperary and formerly of Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim) - Dec 19, 2020, (peacefully) after a long illness, Alison; sadly missed by her loving children Megan, Joe and Liam, megan's partner David, grandchildren Jamie and Louis, mother Fidelma, sisters Frances, Ann and Jane, brothers Paul and Fr. Dominic, extended family and friends. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral mass will take place for family and close friends. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

May they all Rest in Peace