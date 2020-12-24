Gardai appealing for owner after two dogs left on Dublin to Sligo train
One of the dogs left on the Dublin -Sligo train
Gardai have posted images of two dogs left on the Dublin to Sligo train yesterday, December 23.
The Gardaí in Sligo were contacted and they are now being well cared for. A local vet has checked them out.
If anyone knows who owns these dogs please get in contact at 0719157000.
A dog is for life, not just ........ These two dogs were left on the Dublin ➡️ Sligo train on the 23/12/20. The...Posted by Garda Síochána Sligo/Leitrim on Thursday, December 24, 2020
