Covid-19 infection data for counties Leitrim, Sligo, Donegal, Longford and Roscommon

Covid-19 infection rates remain low in Co Leitrim with less than five new cases reported in up to midnight on December 23.

This means there have been just 14 cases reported in the county in the last two weeks.

Donegal has reported a further 38 infections bringing the two week total to 516 while in Longford less than five new infections have been recorded, with 56 cases in the last 14 days.

In Sligo 10 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported bringing the two week total to 87 while in Roscommon less than five new infections have been reported in the last 24 hours leaving the county with 37 cases in the last two weeks.