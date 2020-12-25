Two deaths and over 1000 new cases of Covid-19

Two deaths and 1,025 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed according to the latest figures released by the Department of Health today, December 25.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been informed of 2 additional deaths among people with COVID-19 in Ireland in the last 24 hours, this brings the total number of deaths to 2,194.

1,025 additional cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland to 84,098.