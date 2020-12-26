Leitrim deaths - St Stephen's Day, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Jake Kerrigan, Lisnabrack, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Jake Kerrigan of Lisnabrack, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. Suddenly at Sligo University Hospital at the tender age of six. Sadly missed by his loving parents Kevin and Cathriona, by his adoring sister Katie and brother Luke, his grandparents Michael and Anna, aunt and uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1pm in the Church of the Annunciation, Mullies, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Due to government restrictions on public gatherings, Jake’s funeral will be private to family and close friends with church numbers limited. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Paediatric Ward, Sligo University Hospital or St Cecilia's School, Sligo.

Myra Brennan (née McGovern), Scardenmore, Strandhill, Sligo / Dromahair, Leitrim

And late of Cleen, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, December 24th 2020 peacefully surrounded by her family at her home. Dearly loved wife of the late Jimmy and mother of Arnold, Anthony, Teresa (Dykes) and Fidelma. Sadly missed by her loving family, brother Brendan (Perth, Australia), in-laws, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Due to current restrictions, the reposing, Funeral Mass and burial are private to family.

Paddy McGarry, Gortletteragh, Leitrim / Mohill, Leitrim

Paddy McGarry, formerly Gortletteragh and Mohill died on 23rd December, peacefully in Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his mother Rosie and sisters Esther and Rosaline. Deeply regretted by his sisters Noeleen and Teresa and his brothers Sean, Harry, Noel, Aidan, Michael, Paul and Ronnie, nieces and nephews and friends. Due to current government guidelines a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Monday the 28th of December in St. Patrick's Church, Mohill at 12 noon with burial afterwards in adjoining Mohill New Cemetery. Social distancing must be adhered to and no physical contact allowed. Please note that Paddy’s Funeral Mass will be broadcast and can be viewed live on Monday at 12 noon on www.churchtv.ie/mohill



Teresa Mollohan, Keonbrook House, Kilclare, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Teresa Mollohan, Keonbrook House, Kilclare, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Leitrim, peacefully, at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford on Wednesday 23th December 2020. Predeceased by her parents, Michael and Bridget Mollohan, her brothers Francis and Paddy and sister Philomena (Shanley). Sadly missed by her sister Mary B. Duignan (Drumsna), brother Michael John Mollohan (Churchtown, Dublin), sister-in-law Rita Mollohan, nephews & nieces, Thomas, Mary, Josephine, Gabriel, Noel, Raphaele, Uriel, Marie, Edel, Christena, Anthony, Micheál, Noelle, Paula, Joan, Brendan, John, Teresa, Annette & Valerie, grand nieces, grand nephews, cousins, staff & residents of the Glencar Unit, Laurel Lodge, and a large circle of friends. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for family and close friends arriving in St. Mary’s Church, Carrick on Shannon, (via Drumsna) on Sunday 27th December at 12pm followed by burial afterwards in Kiltoghert Cemetery. Teresa’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St. Mary’s Church online streaming service by using the following link: http://churchtv.ie/carrickonshannon.html



John McPherson, Plunkett Ave., Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of John MacPherson,13 Plunkett Ave, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, on the 23rd of December 2020, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of St. Vincent's University Hospital, Dublin.Predeceased by his sister Dorry and brother Paul. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Jean, his children Martin, Joanne and Shane,daughter in law Finola and partners Jerry and Queli, his adored grandchildren Conor, Noah, Ryan, Lily, Logan and Julianna, his sisters Kay, Josephine, Maureen and Philomena, brothers-in-law, niece and nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. John's funeral cortège will leave his house on Saturday morning, 26th of December, to arrive to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in Aughanagh Cemetery, Ballinafad, Co. Sligo. Please note that John's funeral Mass can be viewed live via webcam on www.boyleparish.ie Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Liver Transplant Unit, St Vincent's University Hospital c/o Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors Boyle and Ballinameen.

Michael Fox, Aughnaha, Glenaniff, Rossinver, Leitrim

Michael Fox, London, and late of Aughnaha, Glenaniff, Rossinver, Co.Leitrim. Peacefully in London. Predeceased by his parents and his sisters Margaret and Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his brothers Benny (Manorhamilton), Frank (Glenaniff), sisters Mary Nolan (Manorhamilton), and Marian Connaire (Drumkeeran), sister in law Marie, brother in law Gerry, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 2pm in St Aiden's Church, Ballaghmeehan, with burial afterwards in Rossinver New Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to North West Hospice, Sligo. Due to current restrictions, Funeral Mass and burial will be private to family only please.

May they all Rest in Peace