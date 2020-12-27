Sleet and possible snowfall expected today, December 27

Today, Sunday, December 27 will be a cold and blustery day with sunny spells and scattered showers, some of sleet and possibly snow. A band of more persistent and heavier rain will move into west Connacht during the evening and again may be wintry in nature in places. It will be a breezy day with fresh to strong westerly winds, with gales developing near western coasts in the evening. Highest afternoon temperatures of just 2 to 5 degrees.

TONIGHT

A band of showers will move southeastwards over the country early on Sunday night, turning to sleet and snow in the north and east. This will be followed by largely dry and clear conditions overnight, although scattered wintry showers will persist in the northwest and west. Fresh to strong northwesterly winds, possibly becoming very strong in the southwest. Cold with lowest temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees.