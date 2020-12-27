Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, December 27, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Jake Kerrigan, Lisnabrack, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Jake Kerrigan of Lisnabrack, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. Suddenly at Sligo University Hospital at the tender age of six. Sadly missed by his loving parents Kevin and Cathriona, by his adoring sister Katie and brother Luke, his grandparents Michael and Anna, aunt and uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1pm in the Church of the Annunciation, Mullies, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Due to government restrictions on public gatherings, Jake’s funeral will be private to family and close friends with church numbers limited. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Paediatric Ward, Sligo University Hospital or St Cecilia's School, Sligo.

Christina Gallagher (née Mc Caffrey), Amberwood, Ballyconnell, Cavan



The death has occurred of Christina Gallagher (née McCaffery), Amberwood, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan & formerly Erraran, Bawnboy, 24th December 2020, suddenly, in St. Vincent’s University Hospital, following a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Sean Gallagher (Swinford, Co Mayo). Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son Michael, daughters Margaret and Yvonne, sister Nanette & family, grandchildren; Emma, David, Jessica, Emily, Eimhin, Ciarán, Ruairí, Diarmuid, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass will take place in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Ballyconnell, on Monday, December 28th, at 2 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St Mogue's Cemetery, Bawnboy. Due to government & HSE guidelines the funeral Mass be will be for family only. The Mass will be streamed on http://churchtv.ie/ballyconnell.html

Bridget (Bridie) Sharkey (née Clarke), Cartron, Ballinagare, Roscommon / Elphin, Roscommon



Bridget (Bridie) Sharkey (nee Clarke). Cartron, Ballinagare, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon. 25th December, 2020. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Edward and Ellen Jane and her brother Addie. Bridie will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Hubert, family Joan (Yonkers), Eamonn, Mary, Thomas and Olivia, daughter-in-law Nuala, sons-in-law Martin and Eddie, brother John (Dublin), cherished grandchildren Michael, Róisín, Laura, Aodán, Lorcan & Oran, sister-in-law Mary Ellen, brother-in-law Jack (NY), nieces Marie and Barbara, nephew Gerard, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Monday morning (28th Dec.) to The Holy Trinity Church, Kilmaryal for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Bridie's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the facebook page, Brady's Funeral Directors.

Myra Brennan (née McGovern), Scardenmore, Strandhill, Sligo / Dromahair, Leitrim

And late of Cleen, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, December 24th 2020 peacefully surrounded by her family at her home. Dearly loved wife of the late Jimmy and mother of Arnold, Anthony, Teresa (Dykes) and Fidelma. Sadly missed by her loving family, brother Brendan (Perth, Australia), in-laws, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Due to current restrictions, the reposing, Funeral Mass and burial are private to family.

Paddy McGarry, Gortletteragh, Leitrim / Mohill, Leitrim

Paddy McGarry, formerly Gortletteragh and Mohill died on 23rd December, peacefully in Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his mother Rosie and sisters Esther and Rosaline. Deeply regretted by his sisters Noeleen and Teresa and his brothers Sean, Harry, Noel, Aidan, Michael, Paul and Ronnie, nieces and nephews and friends. Due to current government guidelines a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Monday the 28th of December in St. Patrick's Church, Mohill at 12 noon with burial afterwards in adjoining Mohill New Cemetery. Social distancing must be adhered to and no physical contact allowed. Please note that Paddy’s Funeral Mass will be broadcast and can be viewed live on Monday at 12 noon on www.churchtv.ie/mohill



Teresa Mollohan, Keonbrook House, Kilclare, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Teresa Mollohan, Keonbrook House, Kilclare, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Leitrim, peacefully, at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford on Wednesday 23th December 2020. Predeceased by her parents, Michael and Bridget Mollohan, her brothers Francis and Paddy and sister Philomena (Shanley). Sadly missed by her sister Mary B. Duignan (Drumsna), brother Michael John Mollohan (Churchtown, Dublin), sister-in-law Rita Mollohan, nephews & nieces, Thomas, Mary, Josephine, Gabriel, Noel, Raphaele, Uriel, Marie, Edel, Christena, Anthony, Micheál, Noelle, Paula, Joan, Brendan, John, Teresa, Annette & Valerie, grand nieces, grand nephews, cousins, staff & residents of the Glencar Unit, Laurel Lodge, and a large circle of friends. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for family and close friends arriving in St. Mary’s Church, Carrick on Shannon, (via Drumsna) on Sunday 27th December at 12pm followed by burial afterwards in Kiltoghert Cemetery. Teresa’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St. Mary’s Church online streaming service by using the following link: http://churchtv.ie/carrickonshannon.html

May they all Rest in Peace