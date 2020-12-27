Multiple Status Yellow weather warnings in place

Multiple Status Yellow warnings have been issued in several parts of the country this morning, as coastal flooding is expected due to Storm Bella.

Status Yellow wind warnings are in place in counties on the Atlantic coast, like Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork and Kerry.

This warning is due to northwesterly winds associated with Storm Bella, will reach average speeds of 50 to 65 km/h, with gusts of 90 to 110km/h. Coastal flooding is expected due to the combination of high winds, high waves and a forecasted storm surge.

These warnings will last until 2pm on Monday afternoon.

In the north and northeast, there is a snow and ice warning in Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford, Louth, Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo.

Wintry showers are expected today in these areas, with some accumulations possible. There is a risk of icy stretches on untreated roads.