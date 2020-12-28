Deaths in Leitrim, Monday, December 28, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Johnny Meehan, Romford, England and formerly of Strade, Rossinver, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Johnny Meehan, in Romford, England and formerly of Strade, Rossinver, Co. Leitrim. Brother of Maisie and Frank Meehan, Rossinver. Funeral will take place in England at a later date.

Kevin McTernan, Newcastle, Galway / Drumshanbo, Leitrim



Kevin Mc Ternan, Newcastle, Co. Galway, and formerly Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim. Kevin passed away tragically on December 23rd, 2020. Predeceased by his father Eugene, Uncles and Aunts Mel and Monica Mc Kiernan, Kevin and Mick Mc Ternan, Vera Francombe and Mary Arthur. Kevin will forever be in the hearts of his devastated family. Cherished son of Anna, Brother of Tara, Jade and Dean. Brother-in-law Brian. Fun uncle to Godson Conor, nephew Rían, nieces Jade and Dara. Fondly remembered by his many Aunts, Uncles, 1st cousins and friends.



The Mc Ternan family deeply appreciate the kindness, love and support from all their family, friends and community at this time. They wish to sincerely thank the emergency teams and local people who helped to find Kevin. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to COPE or The Simon Community. The family will be wearing a splash of color instead of all black to celebrate his fun loving colorful personality! Funeral Arrangements Later

Peter Briers, Oughteragh, Ballinamore, Leitrim



Formerly of Castleford, West Yorkshire. Peacefully, after a long illness, at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Dearly loved and sadly missed by his wife Carol, his sister Judith, his brothers John, Paul and David, his adored nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives and friends. In line with current guidelines, a private cremation ceremony will take place at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan and a service in remembrance of Peter's life will be held at a later date.

Moira Colfer (née Molloy) Mullingar, Westmeath / Newtownforbes, Longford



Moira Colfer (née Molloy), (Mullingar, Westmeath and formerly of Cloontagh, Newtownforbes, Longford), 19th December 2020, peacefully, after a short illness borne with great dignity and courage surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her brother Joe. Beloved wife and best friend of Thomas, devoted mother to Kenneth, Elaine and Gillian and adored grandmother of Ellen, Alec and Emma. Moira will be greatly missed by her husband, son and daughters, sisters Catherine and Bernadette, daughter-in-law Una, sons-in-law Kevin and Niall, grandchildren, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

In keeping with government guidelines in respect of public gatherings, Moira's funeral Mass will be held in private. A live webcam will be available to view the funeral Mass on www.mullingarparish.ie on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Rita King (née Osborne), Drumdoe, Corrigeenroe, Boyle, Roscommon / Sligo

Rita King (neé Osborne), Drumdoe, Corrigeenroe, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, December 26th 2020, peacefully, at her home surrounded by her devoted husband and family. Rita will be sadly missed by her loving husband Pat, daughters Angela (Boyle), Lorraine (Castlebaldwin), Fiona (Brisbane, Australia), Sheila (Kenmare), Paula (Corrigeenroe), Mairead (Corrigeenroe), sons Shane (Castlebaldwin), Francis (Corrigeenroe), daughter-in-law Michelle, sons-in-law Nigel, Declan, Mick, Jef and Colm, grandchildren Noelle, Dylan, Aoife, Áine, Ben, Charlie, Fionnan, Bronagh, Saoirse, Hugo, Tom and Ellie, sisters Patsy (Ballymote) and Eileen (Boston), extended family, neighbours and her many friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday (December 28th) at 12 noon in St. Teresa’s Church, Corrigeenroe. Interment afterwards in Aughanagh Cemetery.

Bridget (Bridie) Sharkey (née Clarke), Cartron, Ballinagare, Roscommon / Elphin, Roscommon

Bridget (Bridie) Sharkey (nee Clarke). Cartron, Ballinagare, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon. 25th December, 2020. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Edward and Ellen Jane and her brother Addie. Bridie will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Hubert, family Joan (Yonkers), Eamonn, Mary, Thomas and Olivia, daughter-in-law Nuala, sons-in-law Martin and Eddie, brother John (Dublin), cherished grandchildren Michael, Róisín, Laura, Aodán, Lorcan & Oran, sister-in-law Mary Ellen, brother-in-law Jack (NY), nieces Marie and Barbara, nephew Gerard, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Monday morning (28th Dec.) to The Holy Trinity Church, Kilmaryal for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Bridie's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the facebook page, Brady's Funeral Directors - link to follow and local radio 95fm.

Christina Gallagher (née Mc Caffrey), Amberwood, Ballyconnell, Cavan

The death has occurred of Christina Gallagher (née McCaffery), Amberwood, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan & formerly Erraran, Bawnboy, 24th December 2020, suddenly, in St. Vincent’s University Hospital, following a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Sean Gallagher (Swinford, Co Mayo). Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son Michael, daughters Margaret and Yvonne, sister Nanette & family, grandchildren; Emma, David, Jessica, Emily, Eimhin, Ciarán, Ruairí, Diarmuid, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass will take place in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Ballyconnell, on Monday, December 28th, at 2 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St Mogue's Cemetery, Bawnboy. Due to government & HSE guidelines the funeral Mass be will be for family only. The Mass will be streamed on http://churchtv.ie/ballyconnell.html

Myra Brennan (née McGovern), Scardenmore, Strandhill, Sligo / Dromahair, Leitrim

And late of Cleen, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, December 24th 2020 peacefully surrounded by her family at her home. Dearly loved wife of the late Jimmy and mother of Arnold, Anthony, Teresa (Dykes) and Fidelma. Sadly missed by her loving family, brother Brendan (Perth, Australia), in-laws, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Due to current restrictions, the reposing, Funeral Mass and burial are private to family.

Paddy McGarry, Gortletteragh, Leitrim / Mohill, Leitrim

Paddy McGarry, formerly Gortletteragh and Mohill died on 23rd December, peacefully in Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his mother Rosie and sisters Esther and Rosaline. Deeply regretted by his sisters Noeleen and Teresa and his brothers Sean, Harry, Noel, Aidan, Michael, Paul and Ronnie, nieces and nephews and friends. Due to current government guidelines a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Monday the 28th of December in St. Patrick's Church, Mohill at 12 noon with burial afterwards in adjoining Mohill New Cemetery. Social distancing must be adhered to and no physical contact allowed. Please note that Paddy’s Funeral Mass will be broadcast and can be viewed live on Monday at 12 noon on www.churchtv.ie/mohill

Ann McBrien (née Murray), Coragh, Derrylin, Fermanagh



Ann McBrien (nee Murray) Coragh, Derrylin, Co Fermanagh, Friday 25th December 2020, unexpectedly, dear wife of Seamus and loving father of Michelle, Paul, Simone and late baby James. Remains will arrive at St Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin on Monday morning for 11am Requiem Mass followed by private cremation.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, daughters, son, grand-children, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. House and funeral Mass strictly private as per current Covid regulations. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Macmillan Cancer Support c/o Patrick Blake, Funeral Directors, Derrylin.

May they all Rest in Peace