Covid cases rise in Leitrim

Leitrim has seen another rise in Covid cases tonight. The stats show the county has recorded less than 5 cases bringing the total active cases over the past two weeks to 25. The incidence rate remains the lowest in country at 78.

While new cases are slightly lower (23) in Donegal than usual, the county still has the highest incidence rate in the state 425.3. It has 677 active covid cases in the county.

28 new cases were recorded in Cavan bringing its active cases to 173.

Sligo has 13 new cases tonight and 138 active cases over the part fortnight. Roscommon has 10 new cases and has 67 active cases.

Longford recorded less than 5 new cases and has 36 active cases is placed bottom third on the country's incidence level.

