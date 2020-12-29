Snow and ice warning for Leitrim

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Snow and Ice warning which includes Leitrim from tonight until 12 noon Wednesday, December 30.

The warning which begins at midnight tonight says there is a risk of snow accumulatiosn to lower levels.

An icy start is expected on Wednesday with snow lying in places. Rain, sleet and snow will clear southeastwards during the day with bright spells and scattered wintry showers following from the northwest. A very cold day with maximum temperatures generally ranging 0 to 3 degrees. Winds will be generally light or moderate, varying in direction but becoming northerly later in the day.

GALLERY: Leitrim's Liam Cox nearly there after nine marathons completed in epic 12 Marathons of Christmas