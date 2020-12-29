Leitrim remains bottom of the Covid list

As the country sees a sharp rise in covid cases today, Leitrim remains at the bottom of the list.

There were less than 5 new cases recorded in Leitrim today, bringing the number of active cases to 29 over two weeks. Our incidence level is 90.5.

Donegal remains the highest incidence rate in the country (457.3) and recorded 85 new cases bringing their active cases to 728 over the past fortnight.

26 new cases were recorded in Cavan bringing their active cases to 188. Sligo saw 15 new cases bringing their active case load to 150.

Roscommon had 11 confirmed cases announced today, they have 76 active cases and Longford recorded 6 new cases bringing their active case load to 41.

The 7-day incidence is 151.8.

The 5-day moving average is 1,073.