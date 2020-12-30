Icy conditions to continue today

A cold day with frost and icy conditions this morning. Scattered wintry showers will continue through the day, with sunny spells also. Afternoon temperatures of just 2 or 3 degrees in a light northwesterly breeze.

TONIGHT

Very cold tonight with scattered showers falling as sleet or snow at times. Lowest temperatures of -3 to 0 degrees with frost or ice patches forming in a light to moderate northwest breeze, freshening at coasts later.