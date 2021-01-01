2020 was a good property year in Leitrim

Back in March, facing lockdown, 2020 was looking poor but at least from a property prospective that bark never turned into a bite.

The spring lockdown gave people time to reflect on their life plans and many decided it was time to change.

Also, for many, money was saved in that period. Rather than come out of it with fear or reluctance, house buyers came forward with determination and vigour.

Following Lockdown No. 1 the spring summer market was vibrant with good take up especially among owner occupiers. WFH (Working From Home) became the new catchphrase. The second Lockdown really saw WFH become a factor.

According to Joe Brady of REA Brady “I think that both employees and more importantly employers decided at the end of the summer that permanent WFH could work.

“Jump forward to Lockdown No. 2 on Oct 21, normally the start of the slow part of the year, except in 2020 it was the opposite.

“From Oct 21 to December 10, REA Brady sold 21 properties. One week we sold six. Buyers had their deposits, their mortgage approval, their decision made and they loved our property listings on the internet, our good imagery, virtual tours and detailed information.

“Our email enquires were off the charts, many from abroad, but because people living abroad could not travel, Irish Residents had the market mostly to themselves.

“Across the year it looks like in this area we had price increases of 6 to 10%. Time on the market has shortened significantly from 8+ weeks to just over 4, with many homes selling with in 3 weeks.”

Joe concluded, “REA Brady are looking forward to 2021. We have some great offers for vendors in 2021 and hope that we can be successful in navigating Covid.

“We look forward to seeing you in 2021.”