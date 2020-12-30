Leitrim deaths - Wednesday, December 30, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Seamus Brady, St Ronan’s Villas, Dromiskin, Louth / Arva, Cavan



Seamus Brady, St Ronan’s Villas, Dromiskin and formerly of Arva,Co Cavan. 29th December 2020. Peacefully at home. Seamus, son of the late Susan and Bernard beloved husband of Gloria (née Mc Aleer), and brother of Brian and Noel. Seamus will be sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, brothers, father in law Edward, brothers in law Adrian, Alan and Gary sisters in law Valerie, Linda, Samantha, Diamond, and Cheryl, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Due to Level 5 restrictions Seamus’s funeral will take place privately on Thursday (New Year's Eve) in St Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown at 11am, for 10 family members only, followed by private cremation. The Mass can be viewed on www.chirchservices.tv/haggardstown There will be an opportunity for the community to pay their respects as Seamus’s cortège leaves his home on way to the church. Please keep your social distance.

Kevin McTernan, Newcastle, Galway / Drumshanbo, Leitrim



Kevin Mc Ternan, Newcastle, Co. Galway, and formerly Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim. Kevin passed away tragically on December 23rd, 2020. Predeceased by his father Eugene, his Grandparents, Uncles and Aunts Mel and Monica McKiernan, Kevin and Mick Mc Ternan, Vera Francombe and Mary Arthur. Kevin will forever be in the hearts of his devastated family. Cherished son of Anna, Brother of Tara, Jade and Dean. Brother-in-law Brian. Fun uncle to Godson Conor, nephew Rían, nieces Jade and Dara. Fondly remembered by his many Aunts, Uncles, 1st cousins and friends. Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, on Wednesday 30th December at 1pm with burial afterwards in Drumshanbo New Cemetery. The funeral will be streamed live on Facebook on the Drumshanbo parish page. Due to Government Guidelines Funeral Mass will be restricted to family only. House private please. The McTernan family deeply appreciate the kindness, love and support from all their family, friends and community at this time.They wish to sincerely thank the emergency teams and local people who helped to find Kevin. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to COPE or The Simon Community. The family will be wearing a splash of color instead of all black to celebrate his fun loving colourful personality!

Graham Strutt, Lugnagon, Newtowngore, Leitrim / Cavan



The death has occurred of Graham Strutt, Lugnagon, Newtowngore, Co. Leitrim. 29th December 2020 at Cavan General Hospital. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife Denise, sons Gregory and Richard, daughters Pippa (New Zealand) and Alison (United Kingdom), relatives and friends. Removal from Lawlor’s Funeral Home, Ernehill, Belturbet H14 R583 on Thursday (New Year’s Eve) at 1.30pm to arrive at Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan for Funeral Service at 2pm followed by cremation. To follow Government guidelines, house and service are private. A live-stream of the service will be carried on the Lakelands Crematorium website -www.lakelandscrematorium.ie livestream, password is Lakelands2018

May they all Rest in Peace