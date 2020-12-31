Drumshanbo's historic High Street in need of repair

Drumshanbo's unique elevated High Street is in need of heritage works and repair.

Cllr Enda McGloin is calling on the Council to consider an application to revamp and repair Drumshanbo’s historic High Street.

He said upon a recent inspection, the parapet and stones are “worn and need attention.” He asked if the Heritage Officer could assist them to gain funding.



Leitrim County Council said it is “not the role of the Heritage Officer to prepare applications for funding under either the Historic Structures Fund or of the parallel Built Heritage Investment Scheme. The Heritage Officer can offer advice on the application process itself but the Heritage Officer is part of the assessment panel of applications which are then proposed for funding by Leitrim County Council.”



Cllr McGloin said he felt it was “not up to the local community” but that the works are part of the streetscape.

Sinn Féin's Cllr Brendan Barry supported the motion and asked could the Council not be the lead applicant under Stream 2 of the fund.

Director of Services Vincent Dwyer said he would find out some more information on the scheme and report back.



DRUMSHANBO SHOULD BE READY FOR FUNDING

Cllr Enda McGloin also asked the council road design office to consider a new layout with pedestrian crossings at the Mayflower Roundabout, Drumshanbo.

He said he understood there may be a new funding stream available to schools in the new year and he would like Drumshanbo to be ready.

Senior Engineer Darragh O’Boyle said the Council will help the school and community with any new layouts and applications.

