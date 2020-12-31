Leitrim people advised that applications for PUP should be made online

Yesterday, the Government reintroduced Level 5 restrictions of the Plan for Living with Covid across the country. These restrictions came into effect at midnight 30th December and will remain in place until 31st January 2021.

The measures taken will have an impact on the economic life of the country and consequently people whose jobs are affected by the restrictions can avail of income support through the Pandemic Unemployment Payment for the period they are out of work.

Minister Humphreys said: “The decision taken by Government today reflects the seriousness of the situation we currently face. I recognise that this decision will have an impact on people’s livelihoods and this is why I want to remind people who have lost their job that they should apply for PUP income support. The quickest and easiest way to do so is onlinevia www.MyWelfare.ie”

The Minister continued: “I have put arrangements in place to ensure that those who require PUP income support will, provided they are eligible, receive this as quickly as possible.”

People who have been made unemployed from 30th December and who apply online by 5pm on 31st December will receive a payment on Tuesday 5th January once they are eligible.

People who are diagnosed with the Covid-19 virus or who have to self-isolate and are medically certified by their doctor, also have the option of applying for the Enhanced Illness Benefit online at www.MyWelfare.ie.

To contact the Department of Social Protection by phone, the helpline number is 1890 800 024, from 9.00am to 5.00pm, Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).