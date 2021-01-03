Pull-in bays sought in North Leitrim for rollout of new LocalLink service

Leitrim County Council will be consulting with the LocalLink service and the National Transport Authority in relation to “the funding and design standards for pull-in areas, to facilitate the safe delivery of the bus service throughout the county.”

This assurance was given following a motion raised by Cllr Justin Warnock at the December Manorhamilton Municipal District meeting.

At the online meeting, Cllr Warnock noted that the new LocalLink bus services will be rolled out across North Leitrim early in 2021.

“I ask, Marie Mulligan, the Senior Engineer for this Municipal Area to seek funding to develop or widen, where possible, pull-in bays on the narrow sections of our regional roads to facilitate the safe delivery of this new service,” said the Fianna Fáil councillor.

Cllr Warnock noted that many roads are very narrow and said in the interests of safety, pull-in bays should be considered.

Responding to the motion Ms Mulligan said that the Council “will consult with LocalLinks and the National Transport Authority in relation to funding and design standards for pull-in areas, to facilitate the safe delivery of the bus service throughout the county."

Cllr Warnock asked that such consultation “progress at speed in the New Year as we just want to facilitate this new service.”