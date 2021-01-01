Impact of lockdown on Shannon Erne waterway and all associated facilities

With a strict Covid-19 lockdown now in place across the country, Waterways Ireland has issued an update on access to its sites and waterways over the coming weeks.

From December 31:

Navigations are open up to 5 kilometres from your home (ROI only), provided you continue to observe social distancing at all times.

All locks on above the Shannon Erne navigation are closed.

All Waterways Ireland service blocks are closed.

The Winter Mooring period is in force on the Shannon Navigation and Shannon Erne Waterway.

Stay safe and stay at home in order to protect our health services and save lives.

Canal Towpaths

Our towpaths remain open and accessible for local exercise. We request users of our canal towpaths to limit their use and only use towpaths which are in close vicinity (5km in ROI) of your home. Our request to everyone using our towpaths is:

Observe social distancing protocols - keep a distance of at least 2m (6 feet) away from other people;

Use the towpaths for brief physical exercise only;

Use the towpaths for brief physical exercise only; Limit use – do not take part in physical activity on towpaths which have the potential for large numbers, where social distancing cannot be observed comfortably;

Don't meet up with other groups;

Stay in your family household group;

Stay local to your home (5km ROI only);

As towpaths in some places can be narrow, when you pass someone, please make sure you use the full width of the towpath, keep moving, and stand aside to allow others to pass, in single file, when necessary;

If you can't avoid passing a moored boat please keep as far away from it as possible and pass quickly by;

Be mindful of others and act always with consideration and with respect and observe the leave no trace principles and protect our environment;

Observe all health etiquettes when on the towpaths.

We will continually review such measures in light of direction and advice from Government and health professionals and any decisions on service provision will be communicated via the issuance of Marine Notices.

While our staff are working from home, they are available by phone during normal working hours. Should you need our assistance please do contact us by email at info@waterwaysireland.org or by phone https://www.waterwaysireland. org/contact-us.