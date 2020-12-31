Longford woman wins luxury €815,000 London City Island apartment in Club Rossie draw

Mary Dinnegan, from Ballymahon, has had a dream ending to the year after she won a luxury Ballymore apartment in London City Island worth €815,000 (£695,000 sterling).

The fundraiser, organised by Club Rossie, the voluntary commercial and fundraising arm of Roscommon GAA, was launched in December 2019 and concluded tonight following a particularly challenging year against a backdrop of the global health pandemic brought about by Covid-19.

The draw was compered by Club Rossie Chairperson Pat Compton, under the supervision of auditor Gerry Clarke, PwC.

Winning tickets were drawn by Roscommon senior footballer Cathal Compton.

Speaking on behalf of Roscommon GAA, Brian Carroll, Chairman of Roscommon GAA said:

“Congratulations to Mary Dinnegan on winning this year’s incredible top prize of a luxury home in London. Thank you, and all our entrants, for supporting Roscommon GAA.

"This is a fantastic result for Roscommon GAA. Delivering over €905,000 profit to Roscommon GAA in the middle of a global pandemic is a massive credit to our Club Rossie team. Our previous house draw in 2018 which netted over €943k put our finances in a robust position. This draw is another boost to our balance sheet and will support the development the Dermot Earley Centre of Participation and upgrade of Dr Hyde Park.

"On behalf of everyone at Roscommon GAA, I would like to sincerely thank everyone who supported this fundraiser, also would like to thank our fundraising team, Club Rossie, for their stellar work. I’d also like to acknowledge the unrelenting support of Sean Mulryan and the Ballymore team, without whom none of this would have been possible."

A gross €2,161,500 was raised with the following costs:

Discounted purchase of apartment: €635,000

Marketing investment: €246,000

Charity partner contributions: €45,000

Online payment costs: €39,000

Cash prizes for draw: €20,000

GB refunds: €270,000

Following this investment, Roscommon GAA retain a profit of €906,500.

Winners

1st prize, apartment in London City Island: Mary Dinnegan, Longford (16534)

2nd prize, €5,000 cash: Racheal Dooley, Dublin (03120)

3rd prize, €1,000 cash: Paul Young, Kilkenny (21458)

4th prize, €1,000 cash: Sandra Claxton, Mayo (07386)

5th prize, €1,000 cash: David Gannon, Roscommon (00646)

6th prize, €1,000 cash: Hugh Cunniffe, Roscommon (00422)

7th prize, €1,000 cash: Aidan O’Neill, Dublin (09435)

8th prize, €500 cash: Deirdre O’Shaughnessy, Roscommon (07653)

9th prize, €500 cash: Gerry Joyce, Galway (18174)

10th prize, €500 cash: Tom Brady, Roscommon (01920)