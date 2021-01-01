More wintry showers and frost on the way for the first day of 2021

A bright day today, January 1 and mostly dry with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. Cold, with highs of just 3 to 5 degrees, in light to moderate northerly winds.

TONIGHT

Turning very cold in clear spells with a widespread frost. Dry in most areas, but scattered showers will develop in northern and western coastal counties, with showers turning wintry once again on high ground. Lows of +1 to -3 degrees in a light northwest breeze.