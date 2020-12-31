Increase in Covid-19 figures seen in counties, Leitrim, Longford, Sligo, Cavan, Donegal and Roscommon

The number of cases of Covid-19 are continuing to rise with increase in counties Leitrim, Cavan, Sligo, Roscommon, Longford and Donegal in the last 24 hours.

In Leitrim there have been five new cases diagnosed to midnight on December 30 bringing the two week total to 36.

In Donegal there are 56 new cases of Covid bringing the 14 day total to 847 while in Cavan 40 new cases of the virus were confirmed bringing the total cases in the last two weeks to 261.

In Sligo a further 29 cases of Covid have been recorded with 204 cases in the last two weeks while in Longford there has been an additional 18 cases confirmed with 52 cases in the last 14 days.

In Roscommon nine new cases of Covid have been confirmed with a two week total of 82 cases.