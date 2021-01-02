Leitrim area deaths - Saturday, January 2, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Maureen Mulvey - Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Maureen Mulvey (née Garavan), of Chicago Ridge and Cornshamsogue, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim on Thursday, 31st December, 2020. Beloved wife of Patrick Mulvey, loving mother of Patrick (Michelle), Michael (Megan), Cecelia, Seán, Maura (Dean), loving grandmother of Maya, Patrick, Aidan, Joshua, Lenci and Mikal. Dear daughter of the late Michael and Cecelia Garavan, nee McNulty. Dear sister of Roseanne (Larry), Cecelia (Jeff), and Geralyn. Sister-in-law to Frank, Anna Gilmartin and Kathleen Foley. Missed by her family, friends and neighbours. Reposing at her home in Drumshanbo. House Private Please.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Monday, 4th January in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Mass can be streamed online via: http://www.drumshanboparish.ie/ or www.facebook.com/drumshanboparishchurch/.

Kathleen Fenton - Dromahair, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Kathleen Fenton (née Carroll), Larkfield Lawns, Dromahair, Co Leitrim on Wednesday, December 30th 2020, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Dearly loved wife of Eddie and loving mum of Majella and Eamonn. Sadly missed by her siblings Lily (McTernan), Teresa (Lee), Ita Carroll, Josephine (McDwyer), Patsy (Tyson), Winnie (Murphy), John Carroll, Micheal Patrick Carroll, grandchildren Lily, Molly and Rosie, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Fowley’s Funeral Home, on Friday 1st January 2021 from 5pm to 7pm for family and close friends only. Removal on Saturday to St. Patrick’s Church, Dromahair, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial at Creevelea Abbey (New Cemetery). Funeral Mass can be viewed on: churchtv.ie/dromahair

Jarlath Finnerty - Elphin, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of Jarlath Finnerty. St Mary’s, Drumcar, Dunleer, Co Louth,late of Shankhill, Elphin and The Square, Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon on Thursday, December 31st, 2020,peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda and previously in the loving care of the staff at St. Mary's.

Son of the late John. Jarlath will be sadly missed by his loving mother Ann (Babs) (nee Flanagan), his brothers and sisters Mary Tuohy (Celbridge), Vincent (London), Kevin (Castlecoote), Oliver (Liverpool), Carmel (Buffalo, NY), Therese (Dalkey), Kieran (Mohill), Noel (San Francisco), Pascal (San Francisco), Peter (Elphin), Colm (Elphin) and Imelda Larkin (Roscommon), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt Carmel (West Virginia) and aunt Ann (California), uncle Fr. Vincent (Reading), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral and Cremation Service in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan on Saturday, 2nd January at 2pm, click on http://www.lakelandscrematorium.ie/viewcam.Password: Lakelands2018

A Memorial Mass for Jarlath and Committal of his Ashes will be take place in Elphin at a later date, when it is safe to do so.

Willie Cunningham - Bundoran, Co Donegal

The death has occurred of Willie Cunningham, East End, Bundoran, Co Donegal, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital on Thursday, 31st December 2020. Late of Gannew, Glencolmcille. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Kathleen, daughters, sons, brother Francie, sisters Ann, Ellen and Mairead, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Removal from his residence East End, Bundoran on Saturday morning at 10.30am. The cortege will travel along the Main Street, arriving at our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran for 11am funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Bundoran.

May they all Rest In Peace.